United Progressive Alliance Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and other Congress legislators in the Lok Sabha on Thursday applauded the work done by Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in improving the country’s infrastructure, PTI reported.

When the House took up two questions related to the ministry during Question Hour, Gadkari gave a detailed description of the work undertaken in expanding the country’s road network. “I must say here that all MPs, cutting across political affiliations, have been appreciating me for the work being done by my ministry in their respective constituencies,” he added.

Members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party started thumping their desks in appreciation after Gadkari finished his address. Ganesh Singh, a BJP MP from Madhya Pradesh, told Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan that the House should appreciate the “wonderful work” being done by the minister.

Sonia Gandhi then smiled and started thumping the desk in appreciation. She was followed by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and other Congress MPs. Gandhi was also seen patiently listening to Gadkari and nodding in response to his replies.

Gandhi had reportedly written to Gadkari in August and thanked him for his “positive response” to the matters she had raised in connection with the condition of roads in Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, which is her constituency.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Gadkari said 65,000 km of highways would be constructed across the country by 2022 at a cost of more than Rs 5.35 lakh crore as a part of the Bharatmala Pariyojana. At least 24,800 km of highways constructed as part of this programme will fall along economic corridors, feeder routes and border roads.

All these highways will be constructed under Phase 1 of the scheme over five years. The scheme also includes plans to construct 10,000 km of residual stretches under the National Highway Development Projects.

Gadkari said the government was constantly monitoring the progress of projects being constructed under the Bharatmala Pariyojana to ensure that detailed project reports and feasibility reports are completed in time.

Earlier this week, Congress President Rahul Gandhi took on the Bharatiya Janata Party by praising Gadkari for being the “only one in the party with some guts”. It came after Gadkari advised party workers to prioritise their families above politics. On Twitter, Gandhi sarcastically encouraged Gadkari to address other pressing matters such as the Rafale scam and the alleged destruction of institutions. But Gadkari quickly snubbed him and praised Narendra Modi.