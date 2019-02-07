The Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday accused the Congress of following a policy of appeasement after the opposition party declared it will scrap the law banning instant triple talaq if it wins the Lok Sabha elections, PTI reported.

“What kind of mentality is this? This is only to appease,” said BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra. “The people of this country are watching. Neither Muslim women nor the people of this country will forgive [Congress President] Rahul Gandhi for this kind of perverted mentality.”

Bal’s comments came after Mahila Congress President Sushmita Dev promised to do away with the triple talaq bill if voted to power in the elections. Speaking at the party’s National Minorities Conference in New Delhi, Dev alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was using the bill as a tool to imprison Muslim men and to create an atmosphere of confrontation between Muslim men and women.

Last month, the government promulgated a new ordinance on the matter after its legislation failed to get the Parliament’s approval during the Winter Session. Opposition parties have demanded that the bill be sent to a select committee for consideration.

Look at the height of appeasement - From a public platform they've just said that if they come to power, they'll strike down the Triple Talaq law: Dr. @sambitswaraj — BJP LIVE (@BJPLive) February 7, 2019

Patra referred to Gandhi’s “audacity” in not caring about the Supreme Court, which had struck down the practice of instant triple talaq and called it unconstitutional.

“His [Gandhi’s] party... to appease says that if we come to power, we will not care about the Supreme Court [and] we will ban the ordinance, the law, the bill Mr Modi is trying to bring in consonance to what the Supreme Court has said,” said Patra.

“Women should have right of life. Women should lead a life as anyone else in this beautiful country and beautiful democracy,” he added. “This is why the Supreme Court, through a constitution bench, struck down triple talaq.”