The Congress on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech in Parliament showcased his “jumlon ki dukaan” (a shop of rhetoric) which included “false stories” and “made-up facts”. Modi had made several jibes at the Opposition party during the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address earlier in the day.

Chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said Modi had “no right” to speak about national security as he had yet to answer the Opposition’s questions about the Rafale jet deal and the deaths of soldiers on the border.

“You [Modi] are khota sikka [useless currency] which people have rejected and in the next 60 days, your government’s farewell is certain,” Surjewala told reporters in New Delhi. “Your statement was characterised by false stories, made-up facts, fake boasts and proved to be a ‘jumlon ki dukaan’. The Prime Minister has not done anything apart from talking. He should be called a ‘Banauti Prachar Mantri’ [fake propaganda minister].”

Surjewala repeated his party’s accusations that the Modi-led administration was interfering in the functioning of central agencies. He also alleged that the Centre is hiding data on employment, foreign direct investment figures and agricultural wages to shield its poor performance.

In his speech, the prime minister had claimed that the Congress sees things from the perspective of two time periods – “BC”, or “Before Congress”, and “AD”, or “After Dynasty”. Modi also dismissed the alliance formed by Opposition leaders known as the “grand alliance” or “mahagathbandhan”.

“They [Voters] have seen our work,” Modi said. “They do not want a ‘mahamilavat’ [adulterated] government of those who recently gathered in Kolkata.”

Modi also accused the Congress of “intimidating” the judiciary, targeting the Election Commission and neglecting the armed forces during its regime. He claimed that his “55-month” rule was more successful than the Congress’ record of “55 years”.

Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi responded to Modi’s speech by reiterating his accusations in connection with the Rafale jet deal.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tweeted his praise of Modi’s speech, calling it a “report card of the government’s performance. “Will the Congress and other Opposition Leaders reply to the data in the PM’s Speech or only resort to slogans and falsehood,” he asked.

