At least 20 people were injured when a sudden storm hit a village in Noida’s Ecotech Sector 3 and brought 24 houses down on Thursday night, PTI reported. The police said the storm hit Ali Bardipur village around 8.30 pm.

Inspector Anita Chauhan said the injured, four of whom are in a critical condition, are undergoing treatment at several hospitals in Greater Noida. She said personnel from the fire brigade and the police station were deployed to the site soon after the incident was reported.

A search and rescue operation is under way. The police said cattle were also injured in the storm.

A hailstorm hit parts of the National Capital Region on Thursday evening. The region is already in the grip of a cold wave.