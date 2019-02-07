A hailstorm hit parts of Noida in the National Capital Region, which is already in the grip of a cold wave, on Thursday evening. Hailstorms were also reported in Faridabad and Gurugram, the Hindustan Times reported. With the region expected to receive heavy rainfall in the next two days, temperature in Delhi-NCR is likely to drop even more during the night.

Earlier this week, the weather department had forecast heavy rain and hailstorms in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Uttarakhand.

The department attributed the weather condition to the convergence of a cyclonic circulation caused by a western disturbance over Afghanistan and its neighbourhood, and an “anti-cyclonic circulation” over Central India. The weather conditions were expected to peak in North West India on Wednesday and Thursday.

Play

Here are some photographs taken by the residents of Noida:

A hailstorm that hit Noida on Thursday evening blanketed streets in parts of the city.