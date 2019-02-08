Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Friday said it was now “black and white” that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had carried out parallel negotiations with France on the Rafale fighter jet deal. His remark was based on a report in The Hindu earlier in the day.

According to the report, the Ministry of Defence had in 2015 objected to “parallel negotiations” conducted by the Prime Minister’s Office with France when the two countries were negotiating the deal.

“This is about your future,” Gandhi said, referring to the armed forces and the youth of the country. “You protect us, defend us and die for us. The prime minister is a thief and has stolen Rs 30,000 crore of the Air Force’s money, bypassed established procedures and given the money to his friend Anil Ambani. We have been raising this matter for over a year.”

Both Modi and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lied to the country, he claimed.

Congress President @RahulGandhi had a simple question for you in Parliament Modiji, you chickened out and didn’t answer, did the defence ministry oppose your Rafale deal?

Looks like we have the answer now...https://t.co/B8gj9PJNQe#PakdaGayaModi — Congress (@INCIndia) February 8, 2019

In a tweet earlier, the Congress shared the news report and said: “Congress President Rahul Gandhi had a simple question for you in Parliament Modi ji, you chickened out and didn’t answer, did the defence ministry oppose your Rafale deal? Looks like we have the answer now.”

The party alleged that the prime minister’s lies were now out in the open. “Signed, sealed and now delivered for the whole country to see,” it said. “...the Defence Ministry clearly opposed your interference in the Rafale deal and you have single handedly undermined India’s position.”

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi had challenged the prime minister to a debate on the Rafale deal and called him a coward for not accepting the offer. In response, Narendra Modi accused the Opposition party of attempting to scuttle the deal and neglecting the needs of the armed forces.