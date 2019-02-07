The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday continued to question businessman Robert Vadra for the second straight day in connection with a money laundering case, PTI reported. This is the first time Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi, has appeared before any investigating agency in connection with graft accusations against him.

On Wednesday, Vadra was questioned for more than five hours at Jamnagar House in Central Delhi. Quoting unidentified officials, PTI reported that Vadra was required for questioning on Thursday to answer more questions on alleged purchase of immovable assets in the United Kingdom.

Vadra’s lawyer said the businessman has answered every question. “All charges against him are wrong,” Suman Jyoti Khaitan told reporters. “We will cooperate with the agency 100%. He will come whenever he is called.”

Last week, the Patiala House Court in Delhi granted Vadra interim protection from arrest till February 16 in the money laundering case and told him to join the investigation on Wednesday.

The Enforcement Directorate has alleged that profits from “criminal acts” were used to fund the purchase of a property at 12 Bryanston Square in London, worth £1.9 million, for Vadra. The money was reportedly channeled through the United Arab Emirates. The investigation is being conducted under the provisions of the Black Money Act. In December 2018, the agency had raided three properties owned by Vadra and his aides.

The businessman has alleged that he is being subjected to “unwarranted, unjustified and malicious criminal prosecution” that is politically motivated.