Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday told the party’s newly appointed general secretaries Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jyotiraditya Scindia “not to expect miracles in two months” and to not “feel any pressure”, reported the Hindustan Times. He asked them to focus on the 2022 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Vadra was appointed the general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East and Scindia for Uttar Pradesh West last month. The Lok Sabha elections are due later this year.

The Congress chief met the All India Congress Committee general secretaries and officials in charge of various states in New Delhi on Thursday. He called on party officials to finalise Lok Sabha candidates by February-end, PTI reported.

Gandhi said the party is ready for the elections and urged the officials to choose fresh faces over those who have lost two or more elections. “I met with our AICC general secretaries and officials in charge of party affairs in states at the AICC HQ this evening,” Gandhi tweeted. “Our discussions covered a wide range of subjects. The team is match ready and we will play on the front foot.”

Meanwhile, Vadra vowed to collaborate with Congress leaders to end the “politics of division and casteism” in Uttar Pradesh.

In January, Gandhi had said he has set a target for his sister and Scindia to form the next government in Uttar Pradesh.