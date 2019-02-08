The Delhi High Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking a ban on online media streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime until regulations are framed. A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice VK Rao dismissed the plea on the grounds that there was no public interest involved in banning these platforms, The Indian Express reported.

The plea, filed by non-governmental organisation Justice for Rights, claimed that these platforms show “uncertified, sexually explicit and vulgar” content. The NGO alleged that shows like Sacred Games, Game of Thrones and Spartacus contain “vulgar, profane, sexually explicit, pornographic, morally unethical and virulent” content which objectifies women. It also claimed that most of the content is in violation of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The Delhi High Court had on November 14 sought the Centre’s response to the plea.

In January, reports said that video streaming platforms like Netflix, Hotstar, Voot, Times Internet, Eros, AltBalaji, Zee, Arre and Sony have signed a code to self-regulate their content, in order to prevent government censorship. The companies have agreed to place filters to help users choose content that is appropriate for themselves and their families. The platforms will prohibit content that shows a child “engaged in real or simulated sexual activities”, material that disrespects the Indian flag, encourages terrorism or “deliberately and maliciously intends to outrage religious sentiments”.