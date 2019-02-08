A mob armed with sticks attacked Arvind Kejriwal’s convoy on Friday, PTI reported quoting an official in the Delhi chief minister’s office. Nobody was hurt in the attack, he added.

The unidentified official said a group of around 100 men tried to stop Kejriwal’s car in Narela area of the national Capital before attacking it. The incident took place when the chief minister had gone to Narela to inaugurate development works in 25 unauthorised colonies, he added.

On November 20, a man allegedly attacked Kejriwal with chilli powder outside his office. However, the Delhi Police investigated whether the attack was intentional.

According to the police, Kejriwal was on his way to lunch, when a man gave him a slip outside his office on the third floor. The man, identified as Anil Kumar Sharma, tried to attack Kejriwal while he passed on the slip to his personal secretary. At that moment, a packet of chilli powder fell from his hand, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Madhur Verma said.