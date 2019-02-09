At least 34 people have died in adjoining districts of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand after drinking spurious liquor, The Indian Express reported on Friday. The Hindustan Times put the toll at 39 and reported that several others were undergoing treatment.

Unidentified officials said 16 people died in Balupur village in Uttarakhand’s

Haridwar district and 18 people died in the adjoining Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh. The victims had consumed liquor on Thursday evening at a tehravin – the 13th day of mourning to mark a death – unidentified officials said.

Saharanpur District Magistrate Alok Pandey said 42 people were undergoing treatment at a hospital, ANI reported.

Sub-inspector Shailendra Kumar Sharma told The Indian Express that local residents had consumed liquor at the tehravin in Balupur and brought back some of the liquor to Saharanpur. “On returning home, they distributed those packets among other villagers,” Sharma said. “On Friday early morning, those who consumed the liquor started vomiting and when their condition deteriorated, they were rushed to hospital.”

Pandey said 10 policemen and four excise officials were suspended following the deaths in Saharanpur.

In a separate incident in Kushinagar in eastern Uttar Pradesh, eight people have died in the past three days after allegedly drinking hooch, The Times of India reported. Kushinagar district magistrate said five policemen and six excise officials were suspended in connection with the incident and two people were arrested.

Chief Minister Adityanath has ordered a 15-day joint drive by excise and police officials against those involved in the production and distribution of spurious liquor. Adityanath has also announced Rs 2-lakh compensation for the families of those who died and Rs 50,000 each for those undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile in Banda district, the police conducted searches at several places and seized spurious liquor, ANI reported on Saturday. Assistant Superintendent of Police Lal Bharat Kumar said raids would also be conducted on Sunday.