The Parliamentary Committee on Information Technology on Saturday said it would take “appropriate action” against Twitter after the company refused to send its top officials for a hearing to discuss the use of social media on February 11.

The panel takes “very serious note” of the development and will take action on the date of the hearing, committee chairperson Anurag Thakur said. The Bharatiya Janata Party MP also asked citizens to email concerns related to the topic.

Earlier, BJP spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi warned Twitter of repercussions, and said no agency in any country has the right to disrespect its institutions. “In this situation, if Twitter is disrespecting the established institution of Parliament, then there are repercussions,” she said.

Reports said on Saturday that Twitter cited the “short notice” given for the meeting and declined to send its delegation.

“There are repercussions because in any democratic country, institutions need to be respected by the world powers,” Lekhi said. “If there is any violation of any sort, then there are repercussions to those violations...The institutions need to be respected.”

Thakur had earlier said the panel will discuss “safeguarding citizens’ rights on social/online media platforms” during the hearing. He had said representatives of the social media company and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology would present their views in New Delhi at 3 pm on February 11.