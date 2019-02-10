The West Bengal Police on Sunday filed a first information report and arrested two people in connection with the murder of Trinamool Congress MLA Satyajit Biswas on Saturday. The MLA from Krishnagunj in Nadia district, West Bengal, was attending a Saraswati Puja function in Phulbari when he was killed.

The two accused, Sujeet Mandal and Kartik Mandal, lived near Biswas’ residence in Majhdia, NDTV reported. The two had a grudge against Biswas after being involved in a brawl with him last year, the news channel reported. The police have also detained two other people in connection with the crime.

Gourishankar Dutta, the Nadia district chief of the Trinamool Congress, had on Saturday blamed the followers of Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mukul Roy for the murder. The FIR includes Roy’s name.

The local administration has also suspended the police officer in charge of the Hanskhali police station, under whose limits the crime took place.

Trinamool Congress leader SK Guha said eyewitnesses told him Biswas was shot by two to four assailants, ANI reported. “It sounded like a firecracker going off,” an eyewitness said. “Then I saw Mr Biswas slumped to the ground. I was just about five feet away from Biswas and rushed to help him. He was completely covered in blood.”

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh has denied the allegation that Roy’s supporters were responsible for the murder and claimed that Biswas fell victim to a factional fight in the Trinamool Congress. He has called for a Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry into the murder, saying the BJP does not trust the West Bengal Police.