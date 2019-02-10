District administrations in Shimla and Kullu on Saturday said that winter vacations in schools have been extended by two days following heavy snowfall, PTI reported. The schools will now reopen on February 13, instead of February 11.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that parts of Himachal Pradesh will experience more rainfall and snow next week. Thundershowers are expected in low hills and plains between February 12 and February 15, it added.

Meanwhile, temperatures in tourist spots like Manali and Kufri fell to two and -0.5 degrees Celsius, respectively. Lahaul and Spiti’s administrative centre Keylong, at -11.6 degrees Celsius, continued to be the coldest place in the state.

Parts of Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Pangi, and Bharmour were cut off due to snowfall blocking the roads, unidentified officials told IANS.