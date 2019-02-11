Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday said she hopes to start a “new kind of politics” in Uttar Pradesh in which everyone is a stakeholder and helps to build a new future, PTI reported. Vadra remark’s came a day before her first visit to the state as Congress general secretary for the Uttar Pradesh East region, a post to which she was appointed on January 23.

“I am coming tomorrow [Monday] to Lucknow to meet all of you,” Vadra said in an audio message on the party’s Shakti app. “I have hope in my heart that together we will start a new kind of politics, a politics in which all of you will be stakeholders – my young friends, my sisters and even the weakest person, all their voices will be heard.”

She will be accompanied by Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was appointed the general secretary of the state’s western region, and Congress President Rahul Gandhi. Party workers have planned a roadshow when the three leaders travel from the airport to the party’s state headquarters. The two general secretaries will interact with party workers at the Congress office for three days starting February 12, while Rahul Gandhi is likely to return the same day.

Congress workers wear t-shirts with Congress General Secretary for Eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's face to welcome her ahead of her road show with Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Lucknow today. (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/29Q1xbKK8J — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2019

Lucknow: Latest visuals from Congress office. General Secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, General secretary for Uttar Pradesh West Jyotiraditya Scindia and party President Rahul Gandhi are visiting the city today. pic.twitter.com/zwfUn5VJTq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 11, 2019

Vadra will interact with party workers of 42 Lok Sabha seats and Scindia will hold meetings with workers of 38 constituencies at the Congress headquarters, the Hindustan Times quoted Uttar Pradesh Congress President Raj Babbar as saying. Vadra and Scindia will start touring the state’s 80 Lok Sabha constituencies on February 18, he added.

“Come, let’s build a new future, new politics with me,” Vadra said.

In his message, Scindia also exhorted the people to bring about change in the state. “The youth of Uttar Pradesh need a roadmap for the future and the state needs change,” he said. “Come align with us and bring change to Uttar Pradesh.”

Babbar said Vadra will be given an “unprecedented welcome”. “Uttar Pradesh is feeling privileged as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is beginning her active politics from here... we can see hoardings with slogans ‘Badlav ki aandhi, Rahul sang Priyanka Gandhi [winds of change, with Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi]’,” he said.