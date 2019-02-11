Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu started a day-long strike in Delhi on Monday demanding special status for his state, PTI reported. The “Dharma Porata Deeksha”, or protest for justice, started at the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan on Monday morning and is expected to go on till 8 pm.

The Telugu Desam Party chief paid tributes at Raj Ghat before before proceeding to the Andhra Pradesh Bhavan.

“Andhra Pradesh can survive only if it is given a special status,” Naidu said at the venue of the strike. “We will protest against all injustice done to us. We will revive our demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh in the Parliament.”

Naidu alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not following “raj dharma” [duty of rulers] and denying the state special status. “[Former PM] Atal Bihari Vajpayee said ‘raj dharma’ was not followed in Gujarat [during the 2002 riots],” he said. “Now, ‘raj dharma’ is not being followed in the case of Andhra Pradesh. We have been denied what is rightfully ours.”

Warning the government of repercussions, Naidu said he wanted to remind the Centre of its promises made in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. Naidu said that he was protesting in Delhi as the party was denied permission to stage a demonstration in Parliament premises. The TDP chief also warned the Centre against making “unwarranted” personal attacks against him and his people.

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister will also submit a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind on February 12, said an official statement. Party legislators and ministers also sat on the hunger strike with Naidu, with members of state employee associations, social and student organisations joining in.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi visited Andhra Bhavan to show his support for Naidu’s cause and the people of Andhra Pradesh. He also accused Modi of not fulfilling promises, ANI reported. “Mr Modi tells a lie wherever he goes,” said Gandhi. “He has got no credibility left.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also extended her support, and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have said they will visit Naidu later in the day. Naidu had visited Banerjee during her “Save The Constitution” protest in Kolkata on February 5 following her stand-off with the government and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Delhi: Andhra Pradesh CM and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu pays tribute at Rajghat. He is observing a daylong hunger strike here today against the central govt over the issue of special status to Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/jqlvtwYStn — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2019

Delhi: Andhra Pradesh CM and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu begins his daylong hunger strike at Andhra Pradesh Bhawan. His hunger strike is against the central govt over the issue of special status to Andhra Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/UiLYgdysgl — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2019

The Telugu Desam Party had quit the National Democratic Alliance, led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, in March 2018 over the Centre’s refusal to grant Andhra Pradesh special status.

Naidu’s strike came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the state. At a public rally in Guntur on Sunday, Modi claimed that Naidu was only focused on his son’s rise and not the development of the state.

Protests had been organised in several parts of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday against Modi’s visit to Guntur. Workers of the ruling Telugu Desam Party, the Congress, Left parties, student groups and organisations that favour special category status for Andhra Pradesh organised demonstrations in 13 districts.