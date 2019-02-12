Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday claimed that corrupt people are in “trouble because of Modi”. He was speaking at a rally in Haryana’s Kurukshetra, the Hindustan Times reported. The prime minister laid the foundation stones for five development projects in the state.

The projects include the National Cancer Institute in Jhajjhar, Kurukshetra’s Ayush University, the Health Science University in Karnal, Panchkula’s National Institute of Ayurveda and the ESIC medical college and hospital in Faridabad.

“We are the first government to impose death penalty for rapes,” Modi said. “The Pradhanmantri Awas Yojna has given houses to people. Women get to register their names for houses.”

The prime minister highlighted his administration’s initiatives and claimed that his government has prioritised increasing the network of hospitals and health facilities across the country, setting up 21 All India Institutes of Medical Sciences.

“We are simultaenously working on improving a network of hospitals, a campaign to build a half a lakh of wellness centres in villages across the country and improving free treatment,” Modi said.