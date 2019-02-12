The Supreme Court on Tuesday referred to a seven-judge bench the Centre’s petition seeking to withdraw Aligarh Muslim University’s minority status, ANI reported.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi referred the matter to the larger bench, which will define the parameters for granting minority status to the institution, PTI reported.

The Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government had moved a petition in the Supreme Court against a 2006 Allahabad High Court judgement ruling that AMU was not a minority institution. The university administration had also filed a separate petition against the High Court verdict.

However, the current Bharatiya Janata Party government in 2016 withdrew the petition, saying AMU was not a minority institution.

In July, the Uttar Pradesh Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe Commission said the university was not a minority institution and asked it to explain why it does not provide reservation to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities.

The university is governed by the AMU Act, 1981, which grants it minority status and Article 15 (5) of the Constitution exempts minority institutions from implementing constitutional reservations.