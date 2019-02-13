The Rajasthan Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill granting a 5% quota in jobs and educational institutes to the Gujjar and four other communities, PTI reported. The development follows five days of protests demanding for reservation.

Gujjar leaders are yet to call off their protest. The protesters are demanding that the state government comply with the promise made to the communities about the quota in 2017. The other communities that stand to benefit from the Bill are the Raika-Rebari, Gadia Luhar, Banjara and Gadaria.

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said that the next step would be to approach the Centre seeking an amendment in the Constitution, NDTV reported. “We will go meet [BJP chief] Amit Shah when he comes to Jaipur, to ask him to have this passed in the Centre via a constitutional amendment,” he said.

Energy Minister BD Kalla introduced the Rajasthan Backward Classes (Reservation of Seats in Educational Institutes in the State and of Appointments and Posts in Services under the State) Amendment Bill, 2019, in the Assembly.

On Tuesday, the local administration in Sawai Madhopur district suspended internet services till February 13.

The draft law aims to increase the reservation quota for backward classes from the existing 21% to 26%. At present, the Gujjar community has 1% reservation in education and government jobs. The Congress government in the state has appointed a panel of three cabinet ministers to negotiate with the community.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot urged protestors on Monday to participate in a dialogue with the government instead of holding demonstrations. The protest had turned violent on February 10 after agitators set ablaze three police vehicles and fired shots in the air in Dholpur district.