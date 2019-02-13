Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday criticised Karnataka Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar for equating himself to a “rape victim”. Kumar made the analogy while explaining that he was being asked questions repeatedly about the charges made against him in audio tapes released by Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy last week.

In one of the two audio clips released by Kumaraswamy last week, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader purportedly claimed that Kumar, a Congress member, had been paid Rs 50 crore to accept the resignation of dissident MLAs of the ruling coalition of Janata Dal (Secular) and the Congress.

While addressing the Assembly on Tuesday, Kumar said his situation was like that of a “rape victim”. “The rape happens once but you get raped a 100 times in the court. This is my condition.”

Kumar later apologised for his comment to women legislators and called for his comments to be removed from the records, reported The Quint.

Mufti lashed out at Kumar for the analogy. “No sir you cannot feel like a rape victim,” she tweeted on Wednesday. “Clearly you have no idea what a woman who is assaulted has to endure. This twisted analogy is bizarre and sick. What’s more disturbing is that fellow lawmakers break out into peals of laughter.”

The state government has set up an inquiry by a Special Investigation Team into the audio clips. Kumaraswamy claimed that the clips prove that state Bharatiya Janata Party chief BS Yeddyurappa offered Janata Dal (Secular) MLA Naganagowda Kandkur’s son Sharangouda Rs 25 lakh and a ministerial post for his father in an attempt to poach them.