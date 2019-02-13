Opposition parties in Telangana accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of violating the Constitution by delaying the expansion of his Cabinet by two months, PTI reported. The state said the government-appointed committee that was studying ways to streamline the entire administration had completed its task.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, was sworn in as chief minister on December 13. He runs his Cabinet along with Mohammed Mahmood Ali who holds the home portfolio. Government spokesperson Abid Rasool Khan said the exercise took a lot of time. “Very shortly, the Cabinet will be formed based on the exercise,” Khan said.

The Congress claimed that thousands of files have piled up and are waiting to be processed. “It is a constitutional violation,” Congress spokesperson Sravan Dasoju said. “There is zero governance, defunct bureaucracy and complete anarchy in the state. The budget is yet to be presented.”

Dasoju alleged that the salaries and pensions of government employees had also been delayed. “There is utter chaos and financial bankruptcy,” Dasoju said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party compared the KCR-government to a “Nizam-like rule”. “With no minister to take care of the administration, files are accumulating in hundreds,” Telangana BJP President K Laxman said.

The Communist Party of India said the delay proves KCR’s carelessness and irresponsibility. “I think he [Rao] is in a fix on how to select the Cabinet colleagues,” CPI general secretary Suravram Reddy said. “He is confused about possible dissent from those who are not appointed.”