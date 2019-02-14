Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Congress has “more or less” ruled out an alliance with his party in Delhi for the Lok Sabha elections, PTI reported.

Kejriwal’s remark comes a day after Opposition leaders met in Delhi, following which Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee said Opposition parties will have a pre-poll alliance. Kejriwal and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi were also part of the meeting.

Kejriwal, while addressing a press conference in Delhi, said the party was keen on an alliance as it was worried about the nation. “The Congress has almost said no to an alliance,” he said, according to News18. While responding to a question on an alliance with the Congress, he said it has “more or less ruled out the alliance” with AAP.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on opposition alliance: Hamare man mein desh ko leke bahut jyada chinta hai... Usi wajah se hum lalayit hain. Unhone (Congress) lagbhag mana kar diya hai pic.twitter.com/gWdpheyY4J — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2019

Kejriwal said the Bharatiya Janata Party would benefit in a three-cornered contest. “It is important to put up a united front against the BJP in Lok Sabha elections,” Hindustan Times quoted him as saying. “Anti-BJP vote should not be divided.”

Kejriwal had addressed the press conference after the Supreme Court delivered a split verdict on the on the jurisdiction over bureaucrats in the National Capital Territory. Kejriwal, who is the Delhi chief minister, said the court’s order was against the people of the city and the Constitution, and wondered how the government would run if an elected government cannot transfer its officers.