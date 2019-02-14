The Centre appointed Indian Revenue Service officer Sushil Chandra an election commissioner on Thursday, the Hindustan Times reported. Chandra is currently the chairperson of the Central Bureau of Direct Taxes. His appointment comes months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, which are expected this summer.

Chandra is the second election commissioner on the poll body. He will join Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa.

Chandra is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology and a 1980 batch officer of the Indian Revenue Service of the Income tax cadres, The Economic Times reported. Chandra’s role was crucial in the Union budget as direct taxes remained the biggest element of the annual Finance Bill.

Chandra was appointed chairperson of the Central Bureau of Direct Taxes in November 2016.