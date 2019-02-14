Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday said several Opposition parties will move the Supreme Court against electronic voting machines, PTI reported. Naidu made the statement while speaking to his Telugu Desam Party leaders during a daily teleconference.

Naidu said the decision was taken during a meeting of 15 Opposition parties at Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar’s residence in New Delhi on Wednesday night.

Opposition parties have raised doubt about the credibility of electronic voting machines a number of times in the last two years. However, the Election Commission has repeatedly denied allegations that the machines can be tampered with.

On January 24, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora reiterated that the country would not revert to using ballot papers for elections.

The Andhra Pradesh chief minister told his party that the Opposition parties have decided to form a pre-poll alliance with a common minimum programme as its agenda. “There is a lot of antagonism towards Narendra Modi’s rule across the country,” Naidu said. “Democracy will be in danger in the hands of incompetent people.”

In January, the Congress had said it would contest both Assembly elections and Lok Sabha elections in Andhra Pradesh alone and that it will not have any alliance with the ruling Telugu Desam Party.