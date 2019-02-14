West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said the Aam Aadmi Party wants to ally with the Congress in Delhi, PTI reported. Banerjee said it is up to the Congress to take a decision.

Banerjee said, “Arvind Kejriwal wants an alliance with the Congress in Delhi.”

Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the Congress had “more or less” ruled out an alliance with his party in Delhi for the Lok Sabha elections.

Kejriwal’s remark came a day after Opposition leaders met in Delhi, following which Mamata Banerjee said Opposition parties will have a pre-poll alliance. Kejriwal and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi were also a part of that meeting.

Kejriwal, while addressing a press conference in Delhi, said the party was keen on an alliance as it was worried about the nation. “The Congress has almost said no to an alliance,” he said. Kejriwal said the Bharatiya Janata Party would benefit in a three-cornered contest. “It is important to put up a united front against the BJP in Lok Sabha elections. Anti-BJP vote should not be divided.”