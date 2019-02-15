Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday announced the expansion of his two-member Cabinet on February 19, almost two months after his party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, won the Assembly elections by a majority.

Rao met Governor ESL Narasimshan at the Raj Bhavan on Friday afternoon and conveyed his decision to expand the Cabinet, The Hindu reported. According to the lunar calendar, February 19 is Magha Shuddha Pournami, which is considered an auspicious day.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said the swearing-in ceremony of the ministers will take place at 11.30 am. Rao has instructed officials to make arrangements for the ceremony which will be held at the Raj Bhavan.

Rao was sworn-in as chief minister for a second term on December 13, two days after results of the state Assembly elections were declared. Mohammad Mahmood Ali was the only minister to take oath along with Rao, as home minister.

On Thursday, the state government announced that a Vote on Account Budget will be presented on February 22, according to The News Minute.

The state Opposition had criticised Rao for not announcing his Cabinet earlier. “There is zero governance, defunct bureaucracy and complete anarchy in the state. Thousands of files have piled up and the budget is yet to be presented,” state Congress spokesperson Sravan Dasoju had said on Thursday.