Telangana Assembly polls: Counting of votes in three-way contest commences
Exit polls have predicted an edge for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Telangana Rashtra Samiti.
Counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Telangana, which was bifurcated from Andhra Pradesh in 2014, began at 8 am on Tuesday. The state recorded a voter turnout of 73.20 % during the December 7 elections. The state has an electorate of over 2.8 crore and had 1,821 candidates vying for its 119 seats.
Elections were called in the state after K Chandrasekhar Rao, who was chief minister since the state’s formation, abruptly dissolved the state Assembly on September 6.
Exit polls have predicted an edge for Rao’s Telangana Rashtra Samiti, which rose to power primarily because of its campaign pushing for the state’s formation. The TRS has the support of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.
The Congress is leading a pre-poll alliance with the Telugu Desam Party, Communist Party of India, and Telangana Jana Samithi, called the “Praja Kutami [People’s Front]”.
The BJP, which is trying to retain its stronghold in five constituencies, has proposed allying with Rao’s party if it cuts ties with the Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM. But the caretaker chief minister’s government has declined the offer.
The December 7 election was marred by reports of Electronic Voting Machine malfunctions, missing voter names, and the assault on Congress candidate Challa Vamsichand Reddy.
Live updates
9.14 am: Congress candidate Konda Surekha is trailing in her home constituency of Parkal.
9.13 am: Telangana candidate Talasani Srinivas Yadav is leading in Sanath Nagar.
9.10 am: Telangana Rashtra Samithi is leading in 67 constituencies, Congress in 21 and BJP in three, reports NDTV.
9.09 am: Harish Rao, who served as the irrigation minister in KCR’s government, is leading in Siddipet.
9.08 am: Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidate Danem Nagendar is leading in Khairatabad.
9.04 am: Caretaker Chief Minster K Chandrasekhar Rao leads in Gajwel constituency, The News Minute reports.
8.51 am: Telangana Rashtra Samithi leads in 36, Congress in 18 and BJP in 3, reports NDTV.
8.43 am: Telangana Rashtra Samithi leading in 20 constituencies, Congress in 13 and BJP in one, reports NDTV.
8.24 am: Early leads are being predicted by some television news channels. According to NDTV, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi is leading in four constituencies and Congress in two.
8.15 am: Congress leader Sravan Dasoju says the party’s winning candidates will be relocated to the Park Hyatt Hotel, The News Minute reports.
8.05 am: Security has been deployed across Hyderabad.
8.03 am: Officials open postal votes first.
8.02 am: Counting of votes begins at 44 counting centres in Telangana.
7.45 am: The Election Commission has deployed a total of 3,360 counting staff personnel along with 1,916 micro observers, The News Minute reports.
7.30 am: The Congress-led alliance had on Monday submitted documents informing Governor Narasimhan about its pre-poll alliance with the Telugu Desam Party, Communist Party of India, and Telangana Jana Samithi. The “Prajakutami” alliance asked to be treated as a single entity in the event that it is declared as the largest entity.