9.14 am: Congress candidate Konda Surekha is trailing in her home constituency of Parkal.

9.13 am: Telangana candidate Talasani Srinivas Yadav is leading in Sanath Nagar.

9.10 am: Telangana Rashtra Samithi is leading in 67 constituencies, Congress in 21 and BJP in three, reports NDTV.

9.09 am: Harish Rao, who served as the irrigation minister in KCR’s government, is leading in Siddipet.

9.08 am: Telangana Rashtra Samithi candidate Danem Nagendar is leading in Khairatabad.

9.04 am: Caretaker Chief Minster K Chandrasekhar Rao leads in Gajwel constituency, The News Minute reports.

8.51 am: Telangana Rashtra Samithi leads in 36, Congress in 18 and BJP in 3, reports NDTV.

8.43 am: Telangana Rashtra Samithi leading in 20 constituencies, Congress in 13 and BJP in one, reports NDTV.

8.24 am: Early leads are being predicted by some television news channels. According to NDTV, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi is leading in four constituencies and Congress in two.

8.15 am: Congress leader Sravan Dasoju says the party’s winning candidates will be relocated to the Park Hyatt Hotel, The News Minute reports.

8.05 am: Security has been deployed across Hyderabad.

8.03 am: Officials open postal votes first.

8.02 am: Counting of votes begins at 44 counting centres in Telangana.

7.45 am: The Election Commission has deployed a total of 3,360 counting staff personnel along with 1,916 micro observers, The News Minute reports.

7.30 am: The Congress-led alliance had on Monday submitted documents informing Governor Narasimhan about its pre-poll alliance with the Telugu Desam Party, Communist Party of India, and Telangana Jana Samithi. The “Prajakutami” alliance asked to be treated as a single entity in the event that it is declared as the largest entity.