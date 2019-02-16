The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to urgently hear a petition seeking orders that the media refer to deaths of security personnel not as “killings” but in a way to show they were “martyrs”, PTI reported.

The petitioner mentioned the plea in the afternoon, but the bench expressed anger over the demand for urgency. “It is already 2.30 pm and you want us to burden a judge to hear it when there is no urgency in the matter,” the court said. “This is not a plea seeking bail. Someone’s liberty is not at stake. Not today. There is no urgency. It will be listed on Monday in normal course.”

The petitioner mentioned the deaths of 40 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force in a terror attack in Pulwama on Thursday, and said they should be described in the media using “respectful words” such as “martyred” instead of “killed” or “died”.