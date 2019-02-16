Pulwama attack: All-party meeting today to discuss security situation, India slams Pakistan denial
This is the first such meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government.
The central government has called an all-party meeting on Saturday to discuss Thursday’s terror attack on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, which left 40 jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force dead. The meeting will be held in the Parliament library at 11 am.
This is the first such all-party meeting called by the National Democratic Alliance government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will reportedly aim to consult other parties and come to a consensus on the future course of action.
India on Friday hit back at Pakistan for claiming it had no role in the Pulwama attack, which was carried out by the Jaish-e-Mohammed. The terror outfit’s links to Pakistan were evident for all to see, said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar.
Live updates
8.40 am: Senior BJP leader LK Advani on Friday said the attack on the CRPF convoy should be considered an attack on the nation, according to PTI.
“Terrorists and their sponsors should know that India can neither be divided nor deterred by their evil designs,” said Advani. “The entire nation should stand united in firm support of whatever way the government of India decides to respond to this attack.”
8.22 am: Mamata Banerjee also raises questions about intelligence failures and the security apparatus.
“Was there any intelligence failure? What was National Security Advisor doing?” she asked. “People are asking these questions and they have a right to know. We want strong action against the culprits.”
8.20 am: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticised PM Narendra Modi for inaugurating the Vande Bharat Express a day after the Pulwama attack and said the Centre should have declared a three-day mourning period.
“Even today, the Prime Minister inaugurated a railway project. If anything serious happens, we must not [hold such events],” she said. “We should avoid political and government programmes.”
8.18 am: Pawar, who has been a defence minister in the past, said the manner in which the attack was carried out raised serious questions about the country’s ability to prevent such terrorist incidents.
“The attack shows that there was information with the terrorists about the movement of such a large convoy. Normally, this kind of movement is done in secrecy,” he said. “It was a planned attack. This also raises doubt on the kind of secrecy maintained.”
8.15 am: While many Opposition leaders, including Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, extended support to the government, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pawar reminded Modi about the earlier statements he had made after terror attacks under the Congress-led UPA government.
“I remember those who are in power today... the Prime Minister, when he was not in power and was the chief minister of Gujarat, used to go all over the country, when Manmohan Singh was prime minister, saying why only issue statements condemning a terrorist act,” said Pawar. “He [Modi] used to say that the government lacks capability and it was possible only for people like him, with a 56-inch chest, to teach [terrorists] a lesson.”
8.10 am: Following massive protests in Jammu, where an indefinite curfew was imposed on Friday, the Army has deployed nine security columns with air support.
“The Army has reacted promptly. Nine Internal Security Columns of the Army from Tiger division were deployed in Gujjar Nagar, Janipur, Shahidi Chowk, Talab Khatika and other areas of Jammu city,” says an unidentified senior Army officer. “They have been provided air support from the White Knight Corps.”
The Army deployed helicopters and utility armoured vehicles and the security columns conducted flag marches to monitor the situation. “The proactive approach of the state police, divisional commissioner, collector’s office and the Army has ensured that the situation remains in control,” the officer added.
8.05 am: India’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria has been called back to Delhi for discussions after the Pulwama attack, according to NDTV.
India on Friday also summoned Pakistan’s envoy and lodged an official protest. Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale summoned Pakistan High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood and told him that Islamabad must take “immediate and verifiable” steps against Jaish-e-Mohammed, and “must immediately stop groups or individuals associated with terrorism operating from its territories.
8.03 am: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Friday says there is “incontrovertible evidence” about Pakistan’s “direct” involvement in the attack, according to The Indian Express. Jaitley said that parties are likely to be briefed about the attack and the situation arising from it at the all-party meeting on Saturday.
8 am: India has slammed Pakistan for saying it had no role in the attack, which was claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammed, according to PTI.
“Pakistan cannot claim that it is unaware of their [terror groups] presence and their activities,” said Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Friday. “They have not taken any action against these groups despite international demands, especially against groups and individuals proscribed by the UN and other countries.”
“The Jaish-e-Mohammed has claimed responsibility for the attack,” he said. “The organisation and its leadership are located in Pakistan.”
7.58 am: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das says his government will pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh and a job to the kin of Vijay Soreng, the CRPF jawan from the state killed in the attack.
“Martyrs don’t die, they attain heaven,” says Das. “I pay my tribute to the martyrs.”
7.55 am: US National Security Advisor John Bolton spoke to his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on Friday and discussed the attack on security forces.
“I told Ajit Doval today that we support India’s right to self-defence,” Bolton told PTI. “I have spoken to him twice, including this morning... and expressed US’ condolences over the terrorist attack.”
The US has clearly told Pakistan to end support to terrorist safe havens, said Bolton. “We have been very clear on that score... and we are continuing to be in discussions we are going to have with the Pakistanis,” he added.
7.52 am: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterates his country’s stand that Pakistan must not provide safe haven to terrorists that threaten international security. “The US condemns the horrific terror attack on Indian security forces,” he says. “We stand with India as it confronts terrorism.”
In a statement on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders had said the attack “only strengthens our resolve to bolster counterterrorism cooperation and coordination between the US and India”. She had also asked Pakistan to immediately end its support to terrorists.
7.50 am: The Ladakh Buddhist Association organised a candlelight march in Leh on Friday to pay tributes to the CRPF jawans killed in the attack, according to ANI.
7.45 am: The police will decide on Saturday if curfew in Jammu should be lifted. “The curfew was imposed in the city area of Jammu as it was the area where most of the incidents occurred,” says Deputy Commissioner Ramesh Kumar. “We will assess the situation in the morning and decide whether to lift the curfew or not.”
The indefinite curfew was imposed in parts of Jammu after protests broke out on Friday. Residents reportedly pelted stones at police and torched vehicles in Gujjar Nagar area. At least 12 people were injured in the violence.
7.42 am: Former President Pranab Mukherjee says he is extremely pained by this “act of inumanity” and exhorts the nation to stand together in this hour of grief. “The united front put up by political parties and politicians across the spectrum is a sight of that unity,” he says.
Mukherjee also thanks the countries who extended support. “The response of the international community in condemning this barbarous attack in one voice will strengthen our resolve to fight this menace,” he adds.
7.40 am: All prior commitments of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for Saturday and Sunday have been cancelled, ANI reports. Sitharaman will go to Tamil Nadu and Karnataka to pay her last respects to the CRPF jawans of the two states who lost their lives in the attack.
7.30 am: The all-party meeting will be held in the Parliament library at 11 am. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday morning.
After the meeting, Arun Jaitley, who resumed charge of the Finance Ministry, said, “The home minister, after his return from Kashmir, will soon call an all-party meeting.”