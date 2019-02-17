The Madhya Pradesh Police on Sunday said they have arrested a 20-year-old man for allegedly raping an 18-month-old toddler in Khandwa city, PTI reported. Police Inspector Jaipal Inwasi said the man took the child from her parents on Thursday on the pretext of playing with her and then raped her.

The has been identified as Jitendra Jadham, Times Now reported. He committed the crime at an agriculture farm in Harsud area, Inwasi said. The child’s mother filed a police complaint when the man did not return till midnight.

The child was found after the police conducted a search. Jadham has been booked under relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

In September, the Madhya Pradesh Police detained three schoolboys for allegedly raping a six-year-old Adivasi girl in Indore district. The three accused allegedly raped the girl near her house. While one of them was a 12-year-old student, the others were 15 years old.