The government on Sunday withdrew the security cover granted to five separatist leaders in Kashmir. However, the security personnel assigned to these leaders have not left their postings yet, officials told Scroll.in. “The decision has come from New Delhi,” a police officer said.

The separatists whose security has been withdrawn are Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Shabir Shah, Hashim Qureshi, Bilal Lone and Abdul Ghani Bhat, PTI reported. The cover was withdrawn following a terrorist attack on a Central Reserve Police Force convoy in Pulwama on February 14, killing 40 soldiers. The Jaish-e-Mohammed extremist group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The official order said that all security and vehicles provided to the separatists will be withdrawn by Sunday evening. Other facilities provided to the separatists will also be taken away. “No security cover will be provided under any pretext to these five leaders and other separatists,” an unidentified security officer said.

The decision to remove security cover was taken at a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Saturday. On Friday, Singh had said that “some elements” in Jammu and Kashmir have links with Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence and with the terrorist establishment. He had said these “elements” take money from Pakistan and ISI. “I have told the officers that the security provided to such people should be reviewed,” he had said.

Srinagar: Visuals from outside Separatist Abdul Ghani Bhat's office&residence after J&K admin withdraws security, Bhat says, 'Security was provided by state govt, I don't need it. My security is Kashmiri ppl. There are chances of war b/w Pak&India.Let them address war issue first pic.twitter.com/uiK5W5sknh — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2019

Meanwhile, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference issued a statement on Sunday claiming that the withdrawal of security cover makes no difference. “The government and its propagandist anti-Kashmir media had repeatedly been raking up the issue of police personnel provided to resistance leadership to politicise, knowing fully well it has no bearing nor can it in any way change the reality of the lingering Kashmir dispute,” a Hurriyat statement said. “With or without these police personnel at Hurriyat residence all remains the same.”

The statement said that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has repeatedly said at the Jamia Masjid in Srinagar that the Centre can withdraw his security cover. “In fact, it was the government that insisted on keeping the personnel based on what they said was their assessment of threat perception,” the statement added.