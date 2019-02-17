The Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh has issued an advisory to Kashmiri students asking them “not to move out of campus” in the wake of protests in the city following the Pulwama terror attack, PTI reported on Sunday.

On Saturday, Kashmiri students at the university, Dehradun and Haryana had complained of being harassed and threatened following the terror attack in South Kashmir.

Protests had erupted in Aligarh following the February 14 terror attack, prompting university authorities to issue an advisory to its Kashmiri students.

“The university authorities are maintaining constant vigil on law and order situation on the campus, especially in the wake of highly inflammatory social media posts emanating from the city,” AMU Proctor Mohsin Khan told PTI.

Khan said the university has zero tolerance towards any act of lawlessness, “especially one which smacks of anti-national activity, even remotely.”

Khan said the university had suspended a student from Jammu and Kashmir, Basim Hilal, for an alleged objectionable tweet in connection with the Pulwama attack. “An FIR was lodged at the Civil Lines police station against Hilal on Friday after the post went viral on social media,” Khan said.

Hilal was booked under the Indian Penal Code for promoting enmity between different groups and relevant sections of the Information Technology Act.

The Central Reserve Police Force on Sunday issued an advisory saying fake news was being circulated on harassment of students from Kashmir. “CRPF helpline has enquired about complaints about harassment and found them incorrect,” the CRPF said on Twitter. “These are attempts to invoke hatred Please do not circulate such posts.”

Don’t issue provocative statements: Uttarakhand Police

The Uttarakhand Police on Sunday appealed to students from Jammu and Kashmir studying in the state to not issue provocative statements on social media in the wake of the terror attack.

“People are outraged across the country over the Pulwama attack and students from Jammu and Kashmir studying in Uttarakhand should not issue provocative statements on social media to add fuel to the fire,” Additional Director General of Police Ashok Kumar told PTI. Kumar said police will ensure the safety of students from Jammu and Kashmir.

When asked about reports of Kashmiri girl students being locked up in a hostel room for hours, Kumar told ANI it was a rumour. “A procession was taken up by locals in wake of the Pulwama attack where people were chanting Pakistan Murdabad,” Kumar said.

The girls allegedly chanted anti-India slogans, triggering tension. “However, police intervened immediately and the matter was resolved. But they blew up the matter while talking to a section of the press,” he said, adding that police did not have proof of the girls chanting slogans against India.

Kumar said a Kashmiri student, who had sent a message on WhatsApp expressing happiness over the terrorist attack, was arrested on Saturday night. Senior Superintendent of Police Nivedita Kukreti said Kaishar Rashid was booked under Section 505(2) (statements promoting public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code and sent to jail.

Senior officials in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday informed Governor Satya Pal Malik that liaison officers were coordinating with authorities of universities and the local police to ensure the safety of students of the state living across the country.

Ashok Kumar, ADG (Law&Order), Uttarakhand: It is told that girls from the hostel chanted 'Pakistan zindabad'. We don't have any proof regarding this. Police got this info we immediately intervened in the matter and sorted it out. https://t.co/hQhvFE5z3C — ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2019

Four Kashmiri students suspended from Jaipur college

The National Institute of Medical Science in Jaipur suspended four paramedical students of Kashmiri-origin for allegedly celebrating the Pulwama terror attack by posting “anti-national” messages on a messaging app on Saturday, PTI reported.

“You have posted an anti-national message on your WhatsApp for celebrating killing of Pulwama terrorist attack martyrs,” the suspension order said. “The university will not tolerate and strictly condemns such activities. The act is grave and serious in nature.”

An unidentified police official said a case was registered against the four students after the university’s administration lodged a complaint. Superintendent of Police Harendra Kumar said the students were booked under the Information Technology Act.

The students – Talveen Manzoor, Iqra, Zohra Nazir and Uzma Nazir – were second year students.