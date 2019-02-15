All major political parties in India as well as several countries have condemned the terror attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir that took place on Thursday. At least 37 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed after a militant drove an explosive-laden vehicle into a bus. The Jaish-e-Mohammed militant group has claimed the attack.

Friday began with a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after which the government announced the withdrawal of the “Most Favoured Nation” tag from Pakistan. India has blamed Pakistan for the incident.

Modi, as well as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, promised strict action against the perpetrators after the committee’s meeting. Both spoke of Pakistan’s complete isolation at the international level. Modi also said the government had given the security forces a free hand in the wake of the attack.

The Congress party has said the Opposition will stand united with the government.

Here’s how the day has unfolded so far: