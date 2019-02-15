Pulwama attack: India comes down heavily on Pakistan; Congress says Opposition stands with Centre
India has withdrawn the ‘Most Favoured Nation’ tag from Pakistan.
All major political parties in India as well as several countries have condemned the terror attack in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir that took place on Thursday. At least 37 personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force were killed after a militant drove an explosive-laden vehicle into a bus. The Jaish-e-Mohammed militant group has claimed the attack.
Friday began with a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after which the government announced the withdrawal of the “Most Favoured Nation” tag from Pakistan. India has blamed Pakistan for the incident.
Modi, as well as Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, promised strict action against the perpetrators after the committee’s meeting. Both spoke of Pakistan’s complete isolation at the international level. Modi also said the government had given the security forces a free hand in the wake of the attack.
The Congress party has said the Opposition will stand united with the government.
Here’s how the day has unfolded so far:
- Pakistan rejects link, says strike a ‘matter of grave concern’: Soon after the attack, India had said Islamabad should stop letting terror groups operate from its territory. The United States asked Pakistan to “end immediately” the safe havens “provided to all terrorist groups operating on its soil”. China, however, again refused to back India’s attempts at the UN to list Jaish-e-Mohammed’s Masood Azhar as a terrorist.
- Cabinet committee meeting concludes, Rajnath Singh to visit J&K: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said the attack was the result of an intelligence failure.
- India revokes Pakistan’s Most Favoured Nation tag, promises its global isolation: The decision was taken at a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Arun Jaitley announced the decision.
- ‘Security forces have been given free hand, Pakistan totally isolated,’ says PM Narendra Modi: He said terrorist organisations who committed the attack and their backers have made a ‘very grave mistake’.
- Kashmir Police issued advisory to CRPF last week about possible use of IEDs: The police had asked the CRPF to sanitise their deployment areas before occupying them.
- Rahul Gandhi says Opposition will stand united with the government: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said the party will do everything necessary to keep the nation united. Several other Opposition leaders also condemned the attack. A separatist group said the hostilities need to stop to ensure peace in the region.