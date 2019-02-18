Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said the terror attack on personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama showed that the “attack of Mughals is not over yet”. Forty personnel were killed in the attack on Thursday.

Sonowal made the remark during a rally addressed by Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah in Lakhimpur in the state’s north bank.

“We have to keep fighting the Mughals like Lachit Borphukan and Bagh Hazarika [his commander] did and defeat them like they did,” Sonowal said, referring to the Battle of Saraighat fought between the Kingdom of Ahom and Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1671. The Ahom Army, though much weaker, defeated the Mughals.

“The recent Kashmir incident is an Islamist terrorist attack on India,” he added. “Our brave jawans were martyred and I pay my sincere homage to them. We have to continue the fight against the Mughals even today. The attack of the Mughals is not over yet and the Kashmir incident is proof of that.”

Sarbananda Sonowal can be heard making the comments 11:42 onwards in the video.

In his speech, Amit Shah said the sacrifices of the security personnel who died in the attack on February 14 “will not go in vain” as the BJP is in power at the Centre and not the Congress.