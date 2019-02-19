One pilot was killed on Tuesday after two aircraft of the Surya Kiran Aerobatics Team of the Indian Air Force crashed at the Yelahanka airbase in Bengaluru, during the rehearsal session for Aero India 2019 show, ANI reported.

DGP Fire Services MN Reddi told PTI while one pilot succumbed to the injuries in the crash, two others were safe. The Bengaluru Police had earlier said that one civilian has been hurt in the accident.

The aerobatic team flew in complete formation on Monday and all parameters of the flights were reported to be normal, The Times of India reported. The team once again took off for morning sorties on Tuesday when the two aircraft reportedly collided with each other.

Aero India 2019 will be held between February 20 and 24.

“Today morning around 11.50 two Hawk aircraft of Surya kiran Aerobatic Display Team crashed close to Yelahanka Air Force Base,” the IAF said in a statement. The injured pilots were taken to the Command Hospital and are currently out of danger. “Damage to life and property in the vicinity of crash site is being ascertained. A Court of Inquiry will investigate the cause of the accident,” the IAF said, according to The Hindu.

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who is currently in Bengaluru, is on her way to the accident site, NDTV reported.

On February 1, two pilots were killed after a Mirage 2000 trainer fighter aircraft crashed near the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited airport in Bengaluru.

