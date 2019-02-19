Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged people to end caste discrimination and invoked Sant Ravidas, a Bhakti poet, on his birth anniversary, PTI reported.

“Irrespective of caste, creed and other factors, all should get benefit of government schemes,” Modi said after laying the foundation stone of Ravidas Janmasthali (birthplace) area development project in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. Varanasi is Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency. This was Modi’s second visit to his constituency within a month.

“Guruji [Sant Ravidas] had said that there should be no discrimination on the basis of caste,” Modi said. “Till caste discrimination is there, people cannot connect with each other, social harmony is not possible and equality cannot be ensured.” Modi said caste discrimination is an impediment in achieving social harmony.

Modi said the central government has been following Ravidas’s tenet over the past four years with “Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas”.

Modi also urged people to identify those who practise caste discrimination and promote it for their self interest. “Unfortunately, caste discrimination could not be removed till now,” the prime minister said. “The New India will witness this change with help of the youth.”

Modi said his government focussed on the panchadharma – five duties – by working on education, medicine, irrigations, public grievances and income. He claimed his government ensured action against benami properties and circulation of black money.

“’Chalta hai’ [it’s alright] mentality had crept in people, my government tried to change it,” he said. Modi also inaugurated several development projects in Varanasi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates various development projects in Varanasi, says, "Sarkarein aati gai, baatein karti rahi. lekin aapki aasha kabhi poori nahi hui. Uska pura karne ki taraf aj ek mangal karya ka aarambh hua hai." pic.twitter.com/GMWeq0Hkzk — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 19, 2019