The district collector of Bikaner on Monday issued an order directing Pakistani citizens to leave within 48 hours, citing a law and order situation in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, PTI reported. Bikaner is a district in Rajasthan bordering Pakistan.

District Collector Kumar Pal Gautam issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and asked hotels, lodges, and hospitals not to let Pakistanis stay on their properties. The order also bans the use of Pakistani SIM cards in the district. The order is effective for two months.

The order directed businessmen in Bikaner to not maintain business relations with Pakistani nationals and to not employ them, reported The Times of India. The order is not applicable to Pakistani citizens who have registered with the foreign registration officer.

On spoof calls from Pakistan, the order said Indian citizens should not exchange Army or sensitive information through any medium of telecommunication. Any person violating the order will be booked under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

Ties between India and Pakistan have deteriorated after the attack on February 14. Extremist group Jaish-e-Mohammad claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing.