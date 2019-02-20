Mild tremors were felt in Delhi and the National Capital Region on Wednesday morning after an earthquake of 4.0 magnitude struck Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, said the United States Geological Survey.

The tremors were felt around 8 am in several parts of Haryana and Punjab as well, according to Financial Express. Some reports claimed the tremors were because of another earthquake of 4.6 magnitude in Tajikistan.

Earlier this month, an earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hit Pakistan, tremors of which were felt in several parts of North India.

More details are awaited.