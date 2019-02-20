Hindi author and literary critic Namvar Singh died in New Delhi late on Tuesday at the age of 92. He was admitted at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences, NDTV reported, quoting family members.

Singh had been unwell for a month prior to his death. His last rites will be performed at the Lodhi Road crematorium in New Delhi at 3 pm on Wednesday, PTI reported.

Singh had authored over a dozen books, and had received the Sahitya Akademi award for literary criticism in 1971 for his work Kavita Ke Naye Pratiman. His other important works include Chhayavaad and Dusari Parampara Ki Khoj, DNA reported. The author was also the editor of Janyug and Alochana magazines.

Singh, who completed his Master of Arts and PhD degrees in Hindi literature from Benaras Hindu University, also worked there as a professor. He taught at Jodhpur University and the Jawaharlal Nehru University too.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was deeply saddened by Singh’s death. “He provided new direction to Hindi literature through his critiques,” Modi tweeted. “His death is an irreparable loss to the literary world.”

Congress President Rahul Gandhi also offered condolences. “Indian languages have lost a powerful voice with the death of Namvar Singh,” he said. “He dedicated his life to making society democratic and tolerant. Restoring the tradition of dialogue in India will be the real tribute to him.”

Union Minister of Home Affairs Rajnath Singh tweeted his condolences, and praised Namvar Singh. “He established a new paradigm of Hindi literature and created new idioms,” Rajnath Singh said. “Despite having disagreements over ideas, he knew how to give people respect. His death is an irreparable loss for the world of Hindi literature and our society.”

“Dr Namvar Singh had a very special place in the world of literature,” Communist Party of India (Marxist) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury tweeted. “Even after his death, his work and contribution will continue to inspire several generations to come.”

“Humble tributes to Namvar Singh who took criticism of Hindi literature to new heights,” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted.