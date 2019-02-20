Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Wednesday claimed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is threatened by her outfit’s alliance with the Samajwadi Party. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said the BJP is now desperate to form a pre-poll alliance of its own.

Mayawati said the saffron party will lose in the Lok Sabha elections. “Does the BJP’s move to forge alliances in Bihar, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, in absolute helplessness and on its knees, show its strong leadership?” Mayawati said in a tweet. “In fact, the BJP is so afraid of the SP-BSP alliance that it is now running from pillar to post to forge an alliance of its own.”

बीजेपी द्धारा लोकसभा चुनाव हेतु पहले बिहार फिर महाराष्ट्र व तमिलनाडु में पूरी लाचारी में दण्डवत होकर गठबंधन करना क्या इनके मज़बूत नेतृत्व को दर्शाता है? वास्तव में बीएसपी-सपा गठबंधन से बीजेपी इतनी ज़्यादा भयभीत है कि इसे अब अपने गठबंधन के लिये दर-दर की ठोकरें खानी पड़ रही है।1/2 — Mayawati (@Mayawati) February 20, 2019

Her statement came days after the BJP announced that it is tying up with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam in Tamil Nadu to fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“No matter how much effort the BJP makes during the election period, the people of the country are fed up with its anti-people policies and will not forgive it,” Mayawati said. “The public will shatter its arrogance in the elections and their government will go.”

