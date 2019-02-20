Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not condemning the alleged attacks on Kashmiri students. Several people have also called for the boycott of Kashmiris and Kashmiri goods.

Several Kashmiri students were reportedly harassed and beaten up in the Dehradun over the weekend, days after 40 Central Reserve Police Force officers were killed in a suicide attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Since then, many Kashmiri students in Uttarakhand have temporarily left the state. Nearly 300 Kashmiri students have fled to Jammu and Delhi from colleges in Uttarakhand after large-scale eviction from their campuses.

Abdullah tweeted requesting that the prime minister issue a statement on the matter. “Dear Prime Minister Narendra Modi sahib, can we please have a few words of condemnation for the systematic attacks directed against Kashmiri students and others or does your concern not extend as far north as Kashmir?” the National Conference leader asked in a tweet.

The Centre, however, has refuted reports about the harassment of Kashmiri students. “There is massive anger at the Pulwama incident in the country, but I want to make it clear that there is nothing like that [harassment of Kashmiri students],” Union minister Prakash Javadekar said on Wednesday. “We are in touch with all institutes, no such incident took place.”

The former chief minister also commented on a purported video of a Kashmiri man being beaten up in Kolkata. Abdullah said he was corresponding with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien about the matter. “The culprits have been identified and strongest possible action has been assured. Am grateful for the swift response.”

Abdullah also thanked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for ensuring safety to Kashmiri citizens in his state.

