Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said his Aam Aadmi Party was tired of trying to convince the Congress for an alliance in the national capital for the Lok Sabha elections, PTI reported.

“We are tired of convincing the Congress to form an alliance, but they do not understand,” Kejriwal said at a public rally in Delhi. “If there is an alliance, the BJP will lose all the seven Lok Sabha seats it currently has in Delhi.”

Kejriwal said in order to ensure votes are not divided among several parties’ candidates, there should only be one candidate against each person contesting for the Bharatiya Janata Party, ANI reported. “Beware of the division of votes,” he said. “Vote for the AAP because it can defeat the BJP and Modi in Delhi.”

“I don’t know what they have in their minds,” Kejriwal said about an alliance with the Congress and alleged that it was “weakening” the AAP in Delhi. Last week, Kejriwal had said that the Congress had “more or less” ruled out an alliance with his party for the Lok Sabha polls.

Kejriwal targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, alleging that the country would “lose its Constitution and democracy” if the BJP returned to power. Kejriwal said the upcoming elections were about removing Modi and Shah. “Those who have any feeling for the country should defeat them at any cost in 2019,” he said.