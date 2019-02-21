The Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed for the second consecutive day on Thursday following five landslides triggered by heavy rains and snowfall in Ramban district of the state. Over 600 vehicles have been stranded on the highway in Ramban, Udhampur and Jammu districts, PTI reported.

Landslides hit Khuni Nallah, Panthiyal, Digdole, Battery Cheshma and Maroog areas overnight, blocking the highway. Snowfall also occurred in Jawahar Tunnel area. The highway is the only all-weather road linking Kashmir to the rest of India.

“There have been multiple landslides triggered by heavy rain at some places in the Ramsoo-Ramban sector,” a government official said, according to Rising Kashmir. Over a foot of snow has accumulated on the highway in Banihal sector, he added.

“No traffic will be allowed to ply on the highway today,” the official said. “Snow and landslide clearance operation will be started immediately after the weather improves.”

Jammu city has experienced heavy rainfall since Wednesday, PTI reported. Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban, Kathua, Poonch and Reasi districts in Jammu have experienced light snowfall.

Himachal Pradesh avalanche

Meanwhile, five soldiers who were trapped following an avalanche in Himachal Pradesh’s Shipkala sector in Kinnaur on Wednesday are yet to be rescued, PTI reported on Thursday. One soldier had died in the incident. Five Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel were also injured in the avalanche.

The Indian Army is waiting for the weather to clear to restart the operation, Kinnaur District Public Relations Officer Mamta Negi said on Thursday. Heavy rain and snow have hampered rescue operations.

Himachal Pradesh is likely to receive moderate to heavy rainfall and snowfall over the next 24 hours, a weather official said, according to IANS.