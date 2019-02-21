BSP-Samajwadi Party announce seat sharing details in Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati gets one seat more
The Bahujan Samaj Party will contest from 38 seats and Akhilesh Yadav’s party will get 37 of the state’s 80.
The Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party alliance will each contest from 38 and 37 seats in the upcoming General Elections, party leaders Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav announced on Thursday. Uttar Pradesh holds 80 seats in the Lok Sabha.
On January 12, the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party and the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party had announced their decision to ally in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In what was a significant decision, the parties had excluded the Congress from their alliance.
The announcement follows Samajwadi Party leader and Mulayam Singh Yadav’s criticism of the party’s alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party earlier on Thursday, ANI reported. “Party members are killing the Samajwadi Party,” Mulayam Singh Yadav had claimed. “The party has been very strong. We have formed the government three times in the state. I have become the chief minister three times.”
On Wednesday, Mayawati said the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is threatened by her outfit’s alliance.