The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation board has recommended raising the interest rate for six crore subscribers of the Employees’ Provident Fund for 2018-’19, Minister of State for Labour minister Santosh Gangwar said. The interest rate earlier was 8.55%.

This is the first increase in the interest rate since 2016. In 2016-’17, the body had kept the interest rate at 8.65%, while in 2015-’16 it was 8.8%.

The Central Board of Trustees, which is headed by the labour minister, is the top decision making body of the EPFO. The proposal by the Central Board of Trustees requires approval from the Finance ministry. The interest rate will be credited into the subscribers’ account after the Finance Ministry’s approval.