The Karnataka High Court’s Kalaburagi bench on Friday ordered an interim stay on the investigation into allegations that Bharatiya Janata Party state president BS Yeddyurappa tried to bribe a Janata Dal (Secular) MLA, TV9 Kannada reported. Yeddyurappa had filed a plea to get a first information report against him quashed.

On February 8, Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had released two audio clips, accusing Yeddyurappa of trying to poach the ruling coalition MLA Naganagowda Kandkur. In the audio clips, the BJP leader was purportedly heard offering the MLA’s son Sharangouda Rs 25 lakh and a ministerial post for his father if he switched parties.

Sharangouda had filed the FIR against Yeddyurappa and his associates under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The accused had got anticipatory bail from a Bengaluru court on Saturday. The High Court reserved its verdict on Yeddyurappa’s plea on Wednesday.

The other accused are BJP MLAs Shivanagouda and Preetham Gowda and Yeddyurappa’s advisor Marakal, according to The News Minute.

Yeddurappa had initially called the clip fake and had promised to quit politics if it turned out to be true. However, he later claimed that the voice was indeed his, even as he alleged that Kumaraswamy had “doctored” it. He admitted to meeting the MLA’s son.

“Kumaraswamy sent the MLA’s son to me to make me speak according to their requirements and then doctored and edited the audio,” Yeddyurappa said on February 10. “The chief minister himself seems to have written the script for the recording.”