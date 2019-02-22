Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Friday ordered three Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs to be marshalled out of the House for disrupting Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal’s address. The lawmakers were protesting against the Aam Aadmi Party government’s “delay” in sanctioning prosecution in the Jawaharlal Nehru University sedition case.

The 70-seat Delhi Assembly has four BJP MLAs, and the rest are from the Aam Aadmi Party.

Baijal was addressing the House on the first day of the Budget Session. Goel asked Vijender Gupta, OP Sharma and Jagdish Pradhan to refrain from protesting during Baijal’s speech. The MLAs, however, went to the Well of the House, after which they were marshalled out.

The case is related to accusations against former JNU Students’ Union President Kanhaiya Kumar and others in connection with anti-national slogans allegedly chanted at the campus in February 2016. The Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet in a local court on January 14, but failed to procure sanctions from the Delhi government to prosecute the accused.

On February 6, the police told the court that the sanctions are still pending with the state government. The court asked the police to get the sanctions by February 28. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said last month that the law department was examining the Delhi Police’s file seeking sanction for prosecution.