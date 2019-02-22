At least 14 people have died of alcohol poisoning at a tea estate in Assam’s Golaghat district since Thursday evening, Hindustan Times reported. At least 16 persons are undergoing treatment at a civil hospital, while the condition of four persons at Jorhat Medical College is said to be critical.

District officials said over 30 people had gathered for a celebration on Thursday night. Four women collapsed and died soon after consuming the country liquor, according to The Hindu. Ten more people died on Friday.

“We are not sure if the country liquor was contaminated, but the container in which it was brought appeared to be that of a toxic chemical whose residue could have been mixed with the liquor,” District Deputy Commissioner Dhiren Hazarika told The Hindu.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Partha Protim Saikia said the incident occurred at Salmara Tea Estate. Saikia said among those who died were Dhrupadi Oran, from whose house the tea estate workers got the alcohol, and her son Sanju Oran. Eight women died in the incident.

Earlier this month, over 100 people had died after drinking spurious liquor at a village in Haridwar in Uttarakhand.