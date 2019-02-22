The Enforcement Directorate on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet in a Delhi court against former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh in a money laundering case, PTI reported.

Special public prosecutors Nitesh Rana and NK Matta filed the supplementary chargesheet on behalf of the investigating agency. Special judge Arun Bharadwaj said he would hear the matter on March 18.

In its previous chargesheet filed last year, the ED had named Singh, accusing him of projecting Rs 7 crore “proceeds of crime” as agricultural income.

In a separate case of disproportionate assets, the Central Bureau of Investigation has booked Singh, his wife and seven others. Singh is accused to have caused a loss to the exchequer by misrepresenting unaccounted money as proceeds of apple sales, and amassing assets of over Rs 10 crore disproportionate to his income between 2009 and 2011 when he was a Union minister.

The other seven accused are LIC agent Anand Chauhan, Chunni Lal Chauhan, Joginder Singh Ghalta, Prem Raj, Vakamulla Chandrasekhar, Lawan Kumar Roach and Ram Prakash Bhatia.