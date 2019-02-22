The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday said that while nations across the world were standing with India following the Pulwama terror attack, some parties were not standing with the country due to petty politics, PTI reported.

The BJP’s comments came a day after the Congress claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was shooting for a film at Jim Corbett National Park in Uttarakhand on the day of the terror attack. “The people of India and the martyrs’ families were deep in mourning, and the prime minister was laughing at a photoshoot deep in a valley,” Congress President Rahul Gandhi tweeted earlier on Friday. In a statement, the Congress party said the prime minister was either “completely oblivious” or was insensitive as he continued with the shoot after the attack.

The BJP, however, dismissed the Congress’ criticism of Modi, accusing the party of spreading fake news. The ruling party also claimed that the photoshoot took place before the incident was reported.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra dismissed Congress’ claims as lies and said such statements need not be responded to. “On the one hand all countries are standing with India... humanity is standing with us, some political parties for their petty politics are not standing with the country,” Patra said at a press conference.

He also criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other Opposition leaders, claiming that they have questioned the timing of the attack in Kashmir on the same lines as Pakistan has.

Patra said tweets made by Congress leaders have become headlines in Pakistan.